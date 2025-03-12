Arizona State Retirement System Buys 285 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 85.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMC opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

