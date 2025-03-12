Arizona State Retirement System Buys 651 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,097,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

