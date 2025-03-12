Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Trading Down 3.4 %

DaVita stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.