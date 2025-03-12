Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,092 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.