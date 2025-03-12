Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,507.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $4,231,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 197.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 383.8% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.69%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

