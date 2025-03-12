Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.8 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.57 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.