Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $11,681,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,036,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $543,652.76. Following the sale, the executive now owns 218,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,530.52. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,586. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

