Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,449,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -9.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 117,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 74,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,238,731.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,181.08. This represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 and have sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

