Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

