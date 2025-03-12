Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.09 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

