Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

