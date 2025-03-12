Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,720. The trade was a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,624,736 shares of company stock worth $936,145,808. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

