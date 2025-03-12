Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $13,535,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,289,000 after buying an additional 415,586 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 371,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $8,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

