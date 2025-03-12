Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AWI opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

