Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

