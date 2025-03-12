Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Popular Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

