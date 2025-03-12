Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

