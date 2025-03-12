Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.24 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

