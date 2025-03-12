Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 23.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America upped their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.