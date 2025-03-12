Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,779 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

