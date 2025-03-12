Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,166 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,559 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,007,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,875,000 after buying an additional 646,522 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.