Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 123 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

