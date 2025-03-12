Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 137 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,440.50. This trade represents a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

