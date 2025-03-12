Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,119 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 575.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

