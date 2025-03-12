Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 545 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

