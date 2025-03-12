Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 72 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,720.14. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.