Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 93 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $173.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

