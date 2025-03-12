Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 956 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

