Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 97 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.97 and a 12-month high of $208.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

