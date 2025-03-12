Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

