Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.