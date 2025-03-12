Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

