Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

