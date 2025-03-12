Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 151,744 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

