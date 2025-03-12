Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 921,572 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $7,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $5,002,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SentinelOne Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.78.
S has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
