Arizona State Retirement System Sells 254 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

