Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,110.04. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,081.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,337.50. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,765 shares of company stock worth $5,227,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.