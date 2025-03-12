Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

ASAN stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,966,653.09. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Asana by 52.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

