Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,966,653.09. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Asana by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,047 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

