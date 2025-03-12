Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,339 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

