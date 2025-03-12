Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,353 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.