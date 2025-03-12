Assetmark Inc. Acquires 4,600 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 385.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $97.82 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

