Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,185 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 430,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

