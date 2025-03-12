Assetmark Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,723,422.93. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,090 shares of company stock worth $5,575,927 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.