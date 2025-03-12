Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.0 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,243.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,295.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

