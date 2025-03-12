Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Insider Activity

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $114.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

