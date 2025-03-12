Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,218,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Bonfire Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,421,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,521,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $324.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.18.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

