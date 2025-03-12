Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,297,000 after buying an additional 1,365,570 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $42,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 561,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.