Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

