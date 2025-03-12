Assetmark Inc. Buys 10,587 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NWG stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

